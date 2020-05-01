https://www.theblaze.com/news/harvard-math-prof-on-leave-over-epstein-ties

A report of the ties between Harvard University and deceased billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has led to a math professor being placed on administrative leave.

The report was ordered by Harvard’s president and found troubling access given to Epstein at the behest of Martin Nowak, a director of the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics. Epstein gave $6.5 million to help establish the research center in 2003.

According to the Associated Press, the report found that Epstein was allowed to have an office at the office of the program by Nowak, who bent the security rules to give Epstein unfettered access.

Nowak said that the office belonged to Epstein “in name only,” but the report found differing accounts from others in the program.

Officials put Nowak on leave on Friday while their investigation into his behavior continued.

“We do not take this step lightly, but the seriousness of the matter leads us to believe it is not appropriate for Professor Nowak to continue in his role,” said Claudine Gay, a Harvard dean.

The report found that other faculty members travelled with Epstein and even visited in jail.

The accusations against Epstein gained new life in 2019 as more women went to the press and told their stories of sexual assault by the politically connected billionaire.

He was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 after what appeared to be a suicide. The highly charged circumstances of his death led to many conspiracy theories relating to the powerful people that he might have been able to implicate in his crimes had he continued to live.

