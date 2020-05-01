https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bezos-house-amazon-data/2020/05/01/id/965631

The House Judiciary Committee wants to hear from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about whether his company misled Congress about the use of proprietary data collected from third party sellers to produce and sell its own products.

Democrats on the panel had said the company might have given lawmakers false information last year about whether it used the data to launch competing products, Politico is reporting.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Amazon was collecting the data in violation of its own policies and statements to Congress. Amazon had told the Journal it has launched an internal investigation into the matter.

“If the reporting in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, then statements Amazon made to the committee about the company’s business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious,” committee leaders wrote in a letter to Bezos on Friday.

“In light of our ongoing investigation, recent public reporting, and Amazon’s prior testimony before the committee, we expect you, as chief executive officer of Amazon, to testify before the committee.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wants Attorney General William Barr to investigate Amazon. Hawley is calling for a criminal antitrust probe into the company as a result of the allegations.

