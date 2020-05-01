https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/nab-suspects-social-distancing-indian-police-try-giant-tongs/

(NPR) For police, the new coronavirus poses a dilemma: How do you apprehend a suspect in the era of social distancing?

In India, they’ve come up with a way to lengthen the long arms of the law: giant tongs.

In what looks more like a scene from a cops-and-robbers cartoon, this week police in the northern city of Chandigarh tweeted a video of an officer demonstrating how to use a 6-foot pole with a two-pronged claw at the end to detain a suspect. The officer, wearing a surgical mask, clamps the device around a man’s waist and forces him into a pickup truck.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

