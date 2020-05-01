https://www.dailywire.com/news/ironic-email-mixup-results-in-doj-investigation-into-doctor-who-has-touted-potential-covid-treatment

An email accidentally sent to exactly the “wrong” person has prompted a Department of Justice examination of communications from a New York-based doctor who has been reportedly in frequent contact with both the White House and Fox News about a potential treatment for COVID-19.

According to The Washington Post, which first reported on the missent email and consequent DOJ review, right-leaning commentator Jerome Corsi accidentally sent an email intended for Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko to federal prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky, who was a member of Mueller’s team. Zelensky, who has since been put in charge of investigating coronavirus-related crimes at the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office, responded to the email by requesting all of Corsi’s communications with Zelenko, a request with which Corsi says he is fully complying.

Under his directive to oversee COVID-related crimes, Zelinsky has already “charged a medley of fraudsters for peddling fake cures, selling personal protective equipment they didn’t actually have or running more complicated Medicare reimbursement schemes, and officials say tips are coming in droves,” the Post reports.

Corsi was one of the subjects of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which ultimately found no evidence for the “Trump-Russia collusion” conspiracy theory. Corsi refused to plead guilty after Mueller’s prosecutors attempted to get him to sign a plea agreement saying he had lied in his initial interview about his role in the WikiLeaks email incident. Mueller’s team ultimately did not charge Corsi with any crime.

Corsi addressed the email mixup in his daily podcast on Thursday after the Post reached out to him about Zelinsky’s interest in his communications with Zelenko. The Post reports (formatting adjusted):

