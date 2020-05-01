https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/is-the-acting-director-of-national-intelligence-odni-richard-grenell-being-set-up-or-is-he-being-coy-about-what-us-knows-about-origins-of-covid-19/

What is going on with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)? Are Deep State actors attempting to embarrass the Acting DNI Richard Grenell in a press release that appears to contradict itself?

Yesterday, April 30, 2020, the ODNI issued a press release that says the following:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Office of the Director of National Intelligence today issued the following Intelligence Community (IC) statement: “The entire Intelligence Community has been consistently providing critical support to U.S. policymakers and those responding to the COVID-19 virus, which originated in China. The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified. “As we do in all crises, the Community’s experts respond by surging resources and producing critical intelligence on issues vital to U.S. national security. The IC will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

This release is puzzling because the first and second paragraphs appear to contradict themselves. In the first paragraph the release says that the Intel Community “concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified”.

However, in the second paragraph the release says the Intel Community will continue to determine if the outbreak “began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

Dr. Lawrence Sellin writes:

There is no justification for making such a statement without providing the evidence to support it and while so much information about the origin of COVID-19 remains unknown. The US intelligence community has only very limited knowledge about what coronaviruses China has in its laboratories and what experiments Chinese scientists have been conducting on those coronaviruses.

He continues with the reason why China would claim it’s an accident:

China is hiding a lot. Since the outbreak began, China has flooded the scientific literature with subtle and sometimes not so subtle messages supporting its narrative that COVID-19 is a naturally-occurring mutation that “jumped” from animals to humans in the Wuhan Seafood Market. That argument has been buttressed by a relatively small group of Western scientists, who may have a vested interest in one particular outcome and wish to limit the debate. Make no mistake, huge amounts of research cash could be in jeopardy, if it is shown that COVID-19 resulted from a laboratory leak, or worse, if it was man-made.

We have reported extensively on the “Bat Lady”, Dr. Shi from Wuhan.

We first mentioned China’s Dr. Shi Zhengli weeks ago on April 9th, long before other news publications. About a week after our first post, Dr. Shi’s name was finally breaking into the mainstream media reports. Professor Shi Zhengli was even discussed on Tucker Carlson’s show as well.

Chinese Doctor Shi Zhengli was part of a team that worked on a coronavirus project jointly with US doctors in 2014 before it was shut down by the DHS for being too risky.

After the US research project was shut down, Dr. Shi continued her coronavirus research in Wuhan, China.

After the work stopped in the US, the Chinese moved forward with the project and ran research and development in Wuhan at the Wuhan Virology Center. From Shi Zhengli’s papers and resume, it is clear that they successfully isolated the virus in the lab and were actively experimenting with species to species transmission.

It’s also important to note that back in 2017 we had solid intelligence about a viral leak in a high security Chinese virology R&D center that resulted in the SARS virus getting out and killing people.

This information provides a basis that contradicts the theory that COVID-19 is a variant that just magically mutated in a bat in the wild and then jumped to a human when they ate bat soup.

We’ve also noted previously why China does not want to claim that the Wuhan coronavirus leaked from a lab. K. T. McFarland shared at the 30:00 minute mark below why China continues to claim the China coronavirus came from a wet market:

One of the reasons that they keep insisting, despite mounting evidence that it came from a lab in Wuhan, they keep insisting, no, no, it came from a wet market, or maybe it was America who did it. They cannot admit culpability for the following reason, if they do, then there’s a clause that they put into the Phase 1 US-China Trade Deal, where in essence in this trade deal it said we would lift sanctions, we would lift the tariffs on them and then they would buy a lot of agriculture and other goods from us. But there’s a clause that’s in there, a get out of jail free clause, which says, however, if there is a natural occurring disaster, the two parties will renegotiate. In other words, China doesn’t necessarily want to keep the terms of the deal. And so it’s very important for everybody, for them, to say, well, it’s a naturally occurring disaster coming out of the wet lab. It wasn’t China who did that. So not only do they give themselves an out for the trade deal, that they were pressured into signing, but they also will give themselves an out if companies and countries and individuals, all come to the International Courts and try to sue China.

Let’s hope the Intel Community calculates all the reasons why China would not be willing to admit their fault in the spread of the China coronavirus before making a final assessment.



