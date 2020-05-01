https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/05/01/new-trump-campaign-ad-destroys-joe-biden-over-sexual-assault-allegations-n387534

President Trump always said he’d love to run against Joe Biden, and every day it seems like there’s a new reason why. On Friday the Trump campaign released a devastating ad exposing the Democrats’ hypocrisy over sexual assault allegations.

The ad begins with the Hillary Clinton endorsement chat, then features a media clip about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations, Tara Reade’s own words, then clips of various Democrats who have argued that we should “believe all women” all while Biden is seen in the left frame reacting, even to his own words that women “should be given the benefit of the doubt.”

[embedded content]

It’s a masterfully done ad that manages to hit not only Biden’s hypocrisy but the Democratic Party’s for their guilty-until-proven-innocent attitude when it came to Brett Kavanaugh. One Democrat whose Kavanaugh comments were used against Biden in this ad was Kamala Harris, who is believed to be on the shortlist for potential running mates for Biden.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

