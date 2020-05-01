https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/kamala-harris-distribution-pandemic-resources-based-race/

(BREITBART) Wednesday on TBS’s “Full Frontal,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called for coronavirus pandemic resources passed by Congress to be distributed based on race.

Harris said, “The disparities that have long existed based on race are now highlighted so of the things I’m calling for around this pandemic is that we make decisions about where the resources should go based on that issue.”

Host Samantha Bee asked, “Why do you think so many other members of Congress have so much trouble calling this systemic racism? Is it because they have never faced anything like this in their entire natural born lives?”

