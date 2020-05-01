http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KnHQngsSfK4/

Appearing Friday on Fox News Channel’s Hannity, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he has never seen former Vice President Joe Biden do anything “untoward toward a woman” as the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee faces an allegation of sexual assault from former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

A partial transcript is as follows:

SEAN HANNITY: Where are all the “I-Believers?” I don’t see any “I-Believers.” Have you seen any “I-Believers?” They’re in hiding the “I-Believers.” I believe, I believe, I believe, I’m missing in action now.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Every Senate judiciary Democrat believed Dr. Ford. Here’s what I believe: Something happened to Dr. Ford. She’s had a troubled past. Brett Kavanaugh, in my view, had nothing to do with it. We’ve come a long way from Paula Jones. Remember when [James] Carville said, “This is what you get what you take a hundred dollar bill through the trailer park?” I believed every woman in the Bill Clinton case, Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones. I did not believe that Brett Kavanaugh had anything to do with the Ms. Ford situation and the other Ford complaints were all garbage. I’ve known Joe Biden for 20 years. I’ve traveled the world with him. I’ve never seen him do anything untoward toward a woman. I’ve never heard anything about him being inappropriate. That’s my view of Joe Biden. Ms. [Tara] Reade has a right to be heard and we’ll see where this goes.

HANNITY: She has coroberation, though.

SEN. GRAHAM: But to my Democratic friends, if you believe Dr. Ford, why don’t you believe [Reade?]

HANNITY: Nobody in the Kavanaugh case had the coroberation, the witnesses, the call from the mother, and a report filed.

SEN. GRAHAM: Right, that’s my point. I’m just saying the Joe Biden I know, I’ve never seen anything, believed he would do anything like this until you convicence me otherwise. But he should reveal the records. Is there a double standard? of course.