Entertainer Madonna says that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies — whatever that means — and so she now plans to take a drive to “breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

What are the details?

The longtime entertainer shared a decidedly bizarre message in an Instagram video on Thursday.

“Took a test the other day and found out that I have the antibodies,” she said. “So, tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, antibody tests look for antibodies via blood tests to see if a patient was previously exposed to the virus.

The CDC adds, “It’s unclear if those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against getting infected again. This means that we do not know at this time if antibodies make you immune to the virus.”

Further, the organization points out, it’s “possible you might test positive for antibodies and you might not have or have ever had symptoms of COVID-19.”

“This is known as having an asymptomatic infection, or an infection without symptoms,” the CDC reports.

What else?

Madonna previously referred to COVID-19 as “the great equalizer,” which was naturally met with much criticism.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19,” she said in another questionable social media video. “It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equalizer.”

She added that “what’s terrible” about the COVID-19 pandemic is exactly “what’s great about it.”

“[W]hat’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways,” she added. “And what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

'Covid is the great equaliser' says Madonna from a petal filled bath



