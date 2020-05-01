https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/495718-michael-flynn-case-places-both-fbi-integrity-and-civil-liberty-on-the-line

More than a year ago I wrote a series of columns that made the point that former national security adviser Michael Flynn had been set up by the FBI and may have committed no crime. I repeated my legal arguments in several interviews. This led the professional Trump-bashers — who care more about “getting” Trump than about protecting civil liberties — to attack me for “inventing” legal principles that help the Trump team.

Well, it now turns out that I was right all along. Recent revelations prove that the FBI set up Flynn and sprung a perjury trap in order to get him to lie. But if he did lie, some might ask, what’s the difference how they got him? A crime is a crime, regardless of what the FBI did to make him commit it, isn’t it?

Not necessarily. Lying to the FBI is not a crime unless the lie was “material” to an investigation. For example, if the FBI is investigating terrorism, and the subject falsely denies an extramarital affair, his lie would not be material. So the question arises: Is a lie material when the FBI already knows the truth because it has it on tape? Is it material if the only reason the FBI asked the question was not to get the subject to provide truthful information but to get him to lie?

This is how one of the most distinguished appellate judges in modern history — Charles Breitel — answered these questions in the context of grand jury testimony: “The Primary function of the Grand Jury is to uncover crimes and misconduct in public office for the purpose of prosecution … It is not properly a principle aim of the Grand Jury, however, to ‘create’ new crimes in the course of its proceedings. Thus, where a prosecutor exhibits no palpable interest in eliciting facts material to a substantive investigation of crime or official misconduct and substantially tailors his questioning to extract a false answer, a valid perjury prosecution should not lie.”

Another court, in the same district where Flynn allegedly committed his “crime,” made a similar point in the context of a legislative investigation, stating that “extracting testimony with a view to a perjury prosecution is [not] a valid legislative purpose.” These judges are right, though other judges have disagreed with them. What they said is just as relevant in the context of questioning by the FBI.

Beyond the strict legalities lies the broader questions of policy: Is it the proper role of law enforcement to conduct criminal “morality tests” to determine whether citizens will lie when given the opportunity by FBI agents? I believe the answer should be “No.” The function of law enforcement is to uncover past crimes, not to provide citizens the opportunity to commit new crimes by testing their veracity.

There may be extraordinary situations, such as prevention of mass-casualty terrorism, that justifies the use of highly questionable tactics but, absent such extraordinary circumstances, FBI agents and prosecutors should not deliberately provide citizens the opportunity to commit federal crimes in order to prosecute them, make political points or turn them into government witnesses.

When questioning suspects, officials should not ask questions whose answers they already know, for the sole purpose of seeing whether the suspect will lie. If they do ask such questions, untruthful answers should not be deemed “material” to the investigation, because the FBI already knew the truth. That is the civil liberties approach to proper law enforcement.

Flynn has pleaded guilty and is now seeking to withdraw that plea. The judge in his case should allow him to do so, based on the new information that should have been disclosed before Flynn made the decision to plead guilty.

More is at stake than Flynn’s personal future, although that, too, is important: The integrity of the FBI is on the line. It is the proper role of the courts to check the prosecutorial excesses of law enforcement officials. Allowing Flynn to withdraw his guilty plea would serve as an effective check on the highly questionable tactics used by the FBI to get him.

Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, served on the legal team representing President TrumpDonald John TrumpMajor hotel group to return millions in PPP funding Trump administration’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ looking at 14 potential COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track Tlaib, Lowenthal pen op-ed asking Trump administration to release aid to Palestinians to fight COVID-19 MORE during the Senate impeachment trial. He has written more than 40 books, including his newest one, “Guilt by Accusation: The Challenge of Proving Innocence in the Age of Me Too.”

