Last Saturday, former President Barack Obama reportedly went golfing at the Robert Trent Jones country club in suburban Virginia where he is a member, according to Politico Playbook. But two days before that, two public service announcements were released in which his wife Michelle urged black Americans to stay at home. She stated in the 60-second version:

Hi everybody: it’s Michelle Obama. Our communities are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus, and we have got to do everything we can to keep each other safe. That means staying home, because even if we’re not showing any symptoms we can still spread the virus to others. So for now, if you want to catch up with someone you love, and get together for dinner or church or a birthday, we have to do it over the phone or by video. And if you have to go to the grocery store or the doctor, or take a walk to stretch your legs, just stay six feet away from others and wash your hands before and after. But remember: our medical professionals and so many others are risking their lives for all of us right now, and the least we can do for them and for all the people we love is to stay home whenever we can. Thank you so much and God bless.

In the 30-second version she stated:

Hi everybody: it’s Michelle Obama. Our communities are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus, and we have got to do everything we can to keep each other safe. That means staying home, because even if we’re not showing any symptoms we can still spread the virus to others. Let’s keep each other safe by just staying home. Thank you so much and God bless.

Two days after her husband went golfing, a public service announcement was released to the residents of Washington D.C. in which Michelle Obama urged people to stay at home. She stated, at the behest of Washington D.C. officials, “Remember, we urge you to stay home except if you need essential healthcare, essential food or supplies or to go to your essential job.”

A government chauffeur drove Obama to his golfing expedition, according to Fox News.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued an executive order on March 30 stating that as long as social distancing practices were observed, “Engaging in outdoor activity, including exercise, provided individuals comply with social distancing requirements” was permitted.

The New York Times reported on April 20, “Gov. Ralph Northam, who shut down schools and nonessential businesses and banned gatherings of more than 10 people, had said that issuing a stay-at-home order was a matter of semantics. But after seeing beaches and other public areas packed with people, he issued a formal order. ‘It is clear more people still need to hear this basic message: Stay home.’”

