https://www.theblaze.com/news/michigan-health-department-free-condoms

If you live in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has already prohibited you from visiting your friends and family who live a few houses down from you, and you were barred from buying vegetable seeds and gardening supplies at a store. But do you know what you can get? Condoms.

Michigan’s health department has launched a new service to deliver free condoms and lubricants to people. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started the service to ensure that residents have access to prophylactics during the coronavirus pandemic when people have been prohibited from leaving their homes because of the governor’s stay-at-home orders.

The service is designed to help people protect against sexually transmitted infections and prevent unwanted pregnancies, which is expected when alcohol consumption is through the roof and many couples have more free time on their hands since they already watched everything on Netflix.

“We feel that it is extremely important during this public health crisis to continue to support our communities in protecting themselves against unintended pregnancy, STIs, and HIV,” Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for MDHHS, told MLive.

The United Nations Population Fund released a report that found there would be 7 million unintended pregnancies over six months of lockdown due to women losing access to contraceptives. But are you trusting condoms given out by the government?

Condoms are now essential. Michigan has also deemed that lottery tickets, alcohol, and marijuana are essential.

The Michigan government will ship packages that include 10 condoms and 10 packets of lubrication to people. The packages will come right to the home, and the bundle will be discrete and unmarked for privacy.

Most packages will “likely be hand addressed as staff are working from home and shipping these items out,” Sutfin said.

Good luck with having people contain their urges for a week during a quarantine as their condoms are being snail-mailed to them.

Michiganians are growing tired of the draconian stay-at-home orders rolled out by Whitmer. Hundreds of cars descended on the Michigan Capitol in Lansing earlier this month to protest the state-mandated lockdown in a demonstration named “operation gridlock.”

Over a thousand protesters demonstrated Thursday at the Michigan Capitol building on Thursday to urge politicians to reopen the state.

