MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski is now having second thoughts about the Democratic Party’s willingness to go all-in on the hashtag #BelieveAllWomen now that one of her friends, former Vice President Joe Biden, has been accused of sexual assault.

Following her interview with Joe Biden on Friday, during which he vehemently denied Tara Reade’s accusation, Mika Brzezinski wondered aloud on Twitter if perhaps Democrats went too far in accepting accusations at face value.

“The interview with [Joe Biden] was difficult, having known and greatly respected him for decades,” tweeted the host. “(I still do.) The notion that all women are to be believed, which dominated the Kavanaugh hearings, was revisited. Should it be? Were Democrats wrong THEN or NOW?”

People on social media answered Brzezinski’s question, many of whom sided with Joe Biden.

“It is almost like you did not listen to him Mika. It is not an either or proposition. It is starting position and then you investigate. Credibility of the allegation is important. This allegation is not credible,” said one user.

“I don’t understand why ANYONE thinks there might be a ‘double-standard.’ We asked for an investigation into Kavanaugh & Ford. The GOP actively prevented it,” said another user.

“The current media demands that everything be sloganized or reduced to binary absolutes so you can persist in your delusional and invalid both sidesism. Few if any things are all or none. Credibility is a factor. There is none here,” said another.

In March, Tara Reade claimed that then-Senator Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she served as an aide in his Senate offices during the Clinton administration. She has since detailed her account in multiple interviews and filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president with the Washington, D.C., police department. A former neighbor of Reade and Reade’s brother have both publicly stated that Reade told them of the alleged assault in the 1990s. Recently surfaced evidence also suggests that Reade’s mother called into CNN’s Larry King in the 1990s to complain about a prominent senator with whom her daughter had “problems.”

In the interview with Mika Brzezinski on Friday, Joe Biden vehemently denied Tara Reade’s allegation.

“Are women to be believed unless it pertains to you?” Brzezinski asked Biden.

“Women are to be believed, given the benefit of the doubt,” Biden said. “Then you have to look at the circumstances and the facts.”

“The truth matters,” he added.

Though Reade filed a case against Biden with the Senate human resources office (over possible retaliation, not about the assault), those documents currently remain sealed with Biden’s other papers at the University of Delaware. When asked if he would release his Senate papers on Friday, Biden said he would not in fear other documents could be used against him in the election.

“The fact is that there’s a lot of things of speeches I’ve made, positions I’ve taken, interviews that I did overseas with people, all of those things relating to my job,” Biden said. “And the idea that they would all be made public in the fact while I was running for public office, they could be really taken out of context.”

“The papers are position papers, they are documents that existed and that when I, for example, when I met with Putin or when I met with whomever,” Biden continued. “And all of that to be fodder in a campaign at this time and I don’t know of anybody who’s done anything like that.”

