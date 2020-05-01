https://www.theblaze.com/news/msnbc-host-on-tara-reade-allegations-the-right-is-running-a-smear-campaign-against-joe-biden

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared on MSNBC on Friday morning to deny a 1993 sexual assault allegation leveled against him by former Senate aide Tara Reade after several weeks of silence on the issue.

By the afternoon, host Nicolle Wallace told viewers that Republicans are not really interested in whether Reade’s claim against the former vice president is true, and that “the right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden.”

What are the details?

Reacting to Biden’s denial from earlier in the day, Wallace said, “Let me just say this to you having once been a part of the Republican Party: The right isn’t running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized. The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden.”

“The right wants to create some sort of equal playing field on which [President] Donald Trump’s more than two dozen, or nearly two dozen accusers sort of have some company on the other side,” Wallace asserted.

She added, “The right is not running the same operation that the Democrats are running, which is to try to…have some consistency around statements that I think just about every elected Democrat has made about women in the context of the #MeToo movement.”

[embedded content]

Nicolle Wallace: Conservatives Are Using Tara Read to Run a ‘Smear Campaign’ Against Joe Biden



www.youtube.com



President Trump has been accused of several instances of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, and former Vice President Biden has been accused of several instances of inappropriately touching and kissing women prior to the sexual assault claim by Reade.

Wallace has been a consistent critic of President Trump, and was one of several interviewers who refused to ask Biden about Reade’s allegations during his on-air appearances since the sexual assault claim was brought to light in March.

