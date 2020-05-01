https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/need-hope-inspiration-wont-regret-seeing-film-tonight/

If you’re thinking about a good way to spend your Friday evening and could use some hope and inspiration, you can’t go wrong taking advantage of a free showing of a feature-length documentary film on the life of Dave and Karen Eubank.

Motivated and empowered by their faith in Jesus Christ, the Eubanks and their three children have served for the past 20 years in the war zones of Burma, Sudan, Iraq and Syria.

The film, “Free Burma Rangers: A Family Brings Hope to the Front Lines,” won raves from audiences after it played in theaters across the nation.

It can be seen for free, tonight only, at 9 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. Pacific, via Facebook.

Go to this link and click “set reminder” to watch “Free Burma Rangers: A Family Brings Hope to the Front Lines.”

The movie also can be purchased for streaming on Amazon.

The life the Eubanks have lived is unique. Few will begin packing their bags for Syria after watching this film. But few who have seen it have not been deeply moved.

That’s because it’s a film for anyone — regardless of your station — who asks, Could there be more to my life if I simply listened to God and by faith, despite the odds or the circumstances, acted with wholehearted trust? Not as some kind of superman or superwoman, but as a fallible yet unique creation of an intentional, purposeful God.

Among the audience reviews: “One of the best movies I’ve ever seen,” “You’ll find yourself shaking your head in amazement” and “Life changing.”

Blogcritics said of the film: Not Standard Christian Fare .. it transcends the limitations of the genre and deserves to be seen by a wider audience … amazing in its humanity and graphic honesty. … Nothing is reenacted.”

In the interest of full disclosure, I’ve known Dave and his family for many years and spent three weeks with them in the jungle in Burma. I can tell you that they are the real deal, and what you will see in the film is no Hollywood creation.

See the movie trailer:

[embedded content]

Dave Eubank has been featured frequently by WND.

In October in northern Syria, he and his team from Burma treated and evacuated the wounded as Free Syrian Army forces backed by Turkey continued to attack in violation of a cease-fire agreemtn.

In November, a member of Eubank’s FBR team in Syria, Zau Seng, was killed by a missile fired from a Free Syrian Army drone. An ethnic Kachin from Burma, Zau served as a medic and a cameraman.

See Eubank’s recounting of Zau Seng’s death and his tribute:

[embedded content]

WND interviewed Eubank in June 2017 after he returned from a humanitarian mission to Kurdistan, Iraq, where, amid a hail of ISIS bullets, he rescued a 6-year-old girl hiding in a pile of dead bodies in Mosul.

WND also has reported the work of Eubank and his team among the displaced Yazidis under siege from ISIS and in civil war ravaged Burma (here and here.)

