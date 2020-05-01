https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-accuser-alleges-sexual-harassment-by-joe-biden-when-she-was-14

A new accuser stepped forward on Friday to allege that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually harassed her in 2008 when she was 14-years-old.

“The woman, Eva Murry, told Law&Crime that Biden complimented her on the size of her breasts at the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show in 2008, a long-running roast of and party for politicians, journalists and prominent business figures held each year in Delaware,” Law&Crime reported. “Murry says she remembers the event occurring sometime around May of that year.”

Law&Crime added that a friend of Murry’s and Murry’s sister said that she told them about what happened after it happened, and four other friends said they were also told about it a few years later.

“I remember walking into the lobby and being in awe of all the people in such fancy clothes,” Murry said in an interview. “Our two parties of people gravitated towards each other and everyone started saying their hellos. When it was Biden and my aunt’s turn to say hello, he quickly turned to me and asked how old I was. I replied with my age and he replied with the comment ‘Fourteen? You’re very well endowed for 14!’ I was confused but it was definitely weird, he looked me up and down and hovered his eyes on my chest so I had some clue [about] the notion of his comment but didn’t fully understand at the time. We quickly separated from his area after the encounter.”

“I feel his comments were verbal sexual harassment,” Murry continued. “I think I was too naive to realize exactly what it meant at the time but I vividly remember the uncomfortable feeling I had in the pit of my stomach during the whole encounter. It wasn’t Biden’s words alone that made me so uncomfortable, it was the look, the tone, the whole general vibe was off.”

Biden is also facing allegations that he sexually assaulted his former Senate staffer Tara Reade in 1993. The former vice president appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday morning to address the accusations after not responding for five weeks.

