Gavin Newsom

Crazed Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday retaliated against the citizens of his state and closed all beaches in Orange County amid the Coronavirus panic.

Newsom announced Thursday a “hard close” of all beaches in Orange County and called out Newport specifically after tens of thousands flocked to the OC shoreline amid a heatwave last weekend.

“We can’t see images like we saw, particularly on Saturday, in Newport Beach and elsewhere.” Newsom said on Thursday “the conditions last week, the images we saw at a few of our beaches were disturbing.”

Newport Beach and Huntington Beach hit back and challenged Newsom’s unconstitutional order ahead of another heatwave that is expected to hit Southern California next week.

Huntington Beach city council on Thursday voted to challenge the order.

KTLA reported:

After meeting in closed session to discuss the measure, the council voted 5-2 to “take any legal action to challenge the governor’s executive order,” City Attorney Michael Gates said. The two dissenting votes came from council members Barbara Delgleize and Kim Carr. Huntington Beach Mayor Lyn Semeta said the city hopes to get an injunction soon, but it will close its beaches in the meantime. “We’re very concerned about if we happen to be the only Orange County beach open at that point,” she said. “That would be very difficult on our marine safety officers.”

Newport Beach, which is just south of Huntington, is also fighting Newsom’s abusive order.

The Newport Beach city council voted in an emergency session this week to keep its beaches open and will be meeting again this weekend to “discuss legal options to challenge the directive.”

The Mayor of Newport Beach blasted Governor Newsom for putting “politics over data.”

“Without speaking to a single local official in Newport Beach, Governor Newsom has put politics over data, and substituted his will for our judgment from 428 miles away in Sacramento. Los Angeles County closed their beaches over a month ago and data now shows that every single Los Angeles County beach community has a higher per capita COVID infection rate than Orange County’s open beach communities.” Mayor Will O’Neill said Thursday.

Without speaking to a single local official in Newport Beach, Governor Newsom has put politics over data, and substituted his will for our judgment from 428 miles away in Sacramento. Los Angeles County closed their beaches over a month ago and data now shows (1/3) pic.twitter.com/3uvKb6KdAL — Mayor Will O’Neill (@ONeill4Newport) April 30, 2020

“OC’s forty-two miles of beaches can and should be safely opened,” he added.

Any restriction that invokes health and safety to shut down freedom of movement needs to be grounded in data to show that such activities are direct threats to health and safety. That showing was not made today. OC’s forty-two miles of beaches can and should be safely opened. https://t.co/LWSuymm87r — Mayor Will O’Neill (@ONeill4Newport) April 30, 2020

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon announced Friday the Center for American Liberty, on behalf of 3 Orange County citizens filed an emergency writ in OC court seeking a stay on Newsom’s latest authoritarian order closing all beaches.

BREAKING! The @Liberty_Ctr, on behalf of 3 Orange County citizens, has filed an emergency writ in Orange County court seeking a stay on Governor Newsom’s latest COVID legal violation of banning constitutionally-protected access to Orange County’s beaches.👇https://t.co/zkH0YkyZ1D — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 1, 2020

The Orange County Sheriff said Thursday his department’s intention “is to not take enforcement action on this order.”

Take that, Newsom!

