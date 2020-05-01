https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/05/01/newsom-issues-list-of-approved-activities-allows-californians-to-watch-sunsets-n387282

California’s governor has issued forth a list of approved activities that Californians may indulge in in the face of his COVID-19 lockdown.

Governor Gavin Newsom has magnanimously allowed Californians to “go outside” after threatening to close all beaches and parks this week.

“You can still go outside.” Governor Gavin Newsom wants all individuals in California to stay at home or at their place of residence except for essential services and to work in a critical industry. Get more info: https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/mpyMWsfYtx — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 20, 2020

The list was met with the collective eyeroll it deserved.

Here is your list of “allowed activities” in California. Also, check your door to see if UPS delivered your State Uniform. https://t.co/at1o9GGO70 — Sutton Porter (@suttonporter) May 1, 2020

It seems like just yesterday that the governor was planning to close all beaches in the Golden State which, if you’re playing our home game, borders the Pacific Ocean. In the end, Governor Newsom got spooked by mayors and county supervisors who questioned his sanity and instead closed only the more conservatively populated Orange County – which has “flattened the curve” of COVID-19 cases. Newsom claimed he based his beach closures on “science.”

Later Newsom released this helpful list of things people can do to get exercise besides going to the beach, swimming, surfing, and paddle boarding.

Tree climbing has been approved by Newsom. Presumably it must be your own tree and not a state sanctioned tree.

California’s Gov. Newsom released a list of permissible activities as he prepares to open the state. Badmitton, BMX biking, gardening, tree climbing and car washing. Yes California, your governor just told you all to climb a tree. #California #Newsom #GoClimbATree — John 🅧 (@DeltaBravoUSA) May 1, 2020

This is the actual list of approved activities the governor issued and published by The SF Gate (San Francisco Chronicle) website:

— Athletics

— Badminton (singles)

— Throwing a baseball or softball

— BMX biking

— Canoeing (singles)

— Crabbing

— Cycling

— Exploring rock pools

— Gardening (not in groups)

— Golf (singles, walking – no cart)

— Hiking (on trails and paths allowing distancing)

— Horseback riding (singles)

— Jogging and running

— Kite boarding and kitesurfing

— Meditation

— Outdoor photography

— Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)

— Quad Biking

— Rock Climbing

— Roller Skating and Roller Blading

— Rowing (singles)

— Scootering (not in groups)

— Skateboarding (not in groups)

— Soft martial arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)

— Table tennis (singles)

— Throw and catch an American mini football, Frisbee or Frisbee golf (not in groups)

— Trail running

— Trampolining

— Tree climbing

— Volleyball (singles)

— Walk the dog

— Wash the car

— Watch the sunrise or sunset

— Yoga

Newsom enthused, “We want you to see sunsets. We want you to enjoy activities outdoors. What they don’t want is people congregating outside in large groups.”

