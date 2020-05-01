https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Kim-Jong-Un-Kim-Yo-jong-South-Korea-defector/2020/05/01/id/965567

A North Korean defector says Pyongyang could announce that Kim Jong Un is dead this weekend.

Ji Seong-ho told South Korea’s Yonhap news agency that he was “informed that Kim died last weekend” after cardiovascular surgery.

“It is not 100% certain, but I can say the possibility is 99%,” he said of the likelihood the leader is dead. “North Korea is believed to be grappling with a complicated succession issue.”

He said Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong was in line to succeed her brother, but no succession plans have been made public.

Kim has not been seen in public since April 11, sparking speculation about his health. Reports have been issued saying his health is in “grave danger” with others saying he is at a coastal resort to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ji is the latest to speak out saying that Kim might have died after heart surgery.

State-run media in North Korea have not provided any definitive proof that Kim is alive, beyond reports of letters sent in his name.

