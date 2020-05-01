https://www.dailywire.com/news/north-korean-defector-99-sure-kim-jong-un-is-dead

As the world waits with bated breath to know the status of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s health, a defector from the oppressive country and South Korean lawmaker said that he “99%” sure that the communist dictator is dead.

Speaking with South Korean media outlet Yonhap News Agency, Ji Seong-ho said that he has “been informed” Kim had died without saying where this important information came from.

“I’ve wondered how long he could have endured after cardiovascular surgery. I’ve been informed that Kim died last weekend,” Ji told the outlet. “It is not 100 percent certain, but I can say the possibility is 99 %.”

As to why the world remains in the dark about his fate, Ji said he believes that North Korea is “grappling with a complicated succession issue.”

As reported by Fox News, current evidence suggests that Kim may indeed be alive with recent satellite photos showing he “might actually be hunkering down at a luxury coastal resort on the Hermit Kingdom’s northeast coast.” Furthermore, an aide to South Korean President Moon Jae-in said last Sunday that Kim Jong Un is “alive and well.”

“He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13,” Chung-in Moon, foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told Fox News. “No suspicious movements have so far been detected.”

As reported by The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra on Thursday, Taiwan National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng said Kim Jong Un is “sick,” adding that they could not release further information in fear it would compromise their source. The U.S. intelligence community has since been collecting information on Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, his most likely successor in the event of his death.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said that he knows the status of Kim Jong Un’s health but did not wish to disclose information.

“I hope he’s fine; I do know how he’s doing relatively speaking,” Trump said. “You will probably be hearing in the not too distant future.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has also told Fox News that Kim Jong Un is either incapacitated or dead.

“Well, it’s a closed society, I don’t know anything directly,” Graham said. “But I’d be shocked if he’s not dead or in some incapacitated state because you don’t let rumors like this go forever or go unanswered in a closed society, which is really a cult, not a country, called North Korea.”

“So I pretty well believe he is dead or incapacitated,” Graham continued. “And I hope the long-suffering North Korean people will get some relief if he is dead, and President Trump’s willing to do business with North Korea in a win-win fashion. So, if this guy is dead, I hope the next person who takes over will work with President Trump to make North Korea a better place for everybody.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

