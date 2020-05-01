https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/north-korean-defector-turned-lawmaker-99-sure-kim-jong-un-dead/

(FOX NEWS) A North Korean defector now serving as a lawmaker in the South claimed Friday that he is “99 percent” certain Kim Jong Un is dead.

Ji Seong-ho made the comment without citing his source, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency. Rumors have swirled in recent weeks over Kim’s health after the dictator was last spotted in public April 11.

“I’ve wondered how long he could have endured after cardiovascular surgery. I’ve been informed that Kim died last weekend,” Ji told Yonhap.

