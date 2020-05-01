https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/perfect-loudmouth-soccer-star-megan-rapinoe-wants-joe-bidens-running-mate/

Anthem kneeler and Trump-basher Megan Rapinoe says she wants to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

What a perfect match.

She hates Trump and is embarrassed by her country!

She’ll have to fight it out with crazy Stacey Abrams first, though.

The National Post reported:

Megan Rapinoe, the reigning FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year, is eyeing another prestigious title: vice president of the United States of America. The 34-year-old soccer star told presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday that she is willing to serve as his running mate. Rapinoe conducted a 44-minute Instagram Live chat with Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, during which she endorsed the former vice president in his candidacy for president. She had supported Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during the primaries.

Joe Biden to staffer while Jill Biden speaks with Megan Rapinoe: “can you turn up the sound?” pic.twitter.com/6Zel4kNHZy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 30, 2020

