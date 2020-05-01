http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GKJk74I08Fk/

A firefighter in Lake Orion, Michigan, is being hailed a hero after he saved a family’s beloved pet on Sunday.

When the Orion Township Fire Department’s firefighters got a call about a vehicle on fire with a dog trapped inside it, they immediately responded, according to the Oakland Press.

The truck’s owners had left their golden retriever, Max, inside the vehicle while they grocery shopped at the Kroger store located on M-24.

Once the first responders arrived at the store’s parking lot and found the truck, firefighter Derek Welch bravely approached the burning vehicle and pulled Max out to safety.

Thankfully, the fire was extinguished not long after the rescue took place.

Sunday, the department shared a photo of Welch and Max with his owners on its Facebook page:

Following the incident, Fire Chief Robert Duke said Max was doing fine and that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

“This was a great outcome. At least something very fortunate came out of this, and we were able to keep damage minimal to the vehicle,” he noted.

Later, Facebook users praised Welch for his courageous act and said they were glad everyone was safe.

“Wow!!! We are so happy you get to make a difference in this world! We are so proud of you!!! Great job!!!!!” one person wrote.

“Excellent work Derek!!” another commented.

In 2017, a similar instance occurred when the department’s firefighters received a call about a house on fire in the 2900 block of Walmsley Circle, according to a press release.

“The fire was knocked down in under 10 minutes. Fire crews remained on scene for a short time extinguishing hot spots, ventilating the home and reloading equipment,” the release said, adding, “No one was injured during the fire and first arriving crews saved the owners’ three dogs.”

The first responders did a great job of stopping the fire from advancing throughout the home, Interim Fire Chief John Pender said at the time.

“The actions of our staff confined the fire damage to a small area, no one was hurt and the homeowners still have their dogs,” he stated.

“Despite the fire itself, it was a good ending from [what] could have happened,” Pender concluded.

