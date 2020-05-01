Three people were arrested today during a rally at the Hawaii State Capitol to protest local government restrictions aimed at stopping COVID-19.

Organizers of the rally, which began at noon and was promoted online at change.org, called the restrictions an “illegal lockdown.” In addition to the arrests, five people were issued citations for violating emergency rules, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

About 200 participants demonstrated on the mauka pedestrian entryway of the Capitol with signs containing messages that included “Open Hawaii Be Akamai” and “Tyranny is nonessential.”

Honolulu Police Department officers moved in after a half-hour to enforce an emergency order from Gov. David Ige that prohibits gathering in public places.

The rally thinned out a bit by 1 p.m. but continued along nearby sidewalks.

This story has been updated with Honolulu police officers issuing five citations. An earlier version, based on preliminary information from HPD, said at least 20 people were cited.