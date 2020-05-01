https://www.dailywire.com/news/press-secretary-kayleigh-mcenany-rips-abc-news-reporter-during-first-press-briefing

New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped left-wing ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl on Friday during her first press conference as press secretary.

“Kayleigh … when the president fired Michael Flynn, he said he was doing so because he had lied to the vice president and he had lied to the FBI,” Karl said. “So given all that you’ve just said, isn’t it still true, doesn’t the president still believe that Michael Flynn lied to Vice President Pence and lied to the FBI?”

Karl’s question comes after bombshell documents were unsealed this week that reportedly showed that FBI agents had discussed whether they were going to use their interview with Flynn to “get him to lie” so they could “prosecute him or get him fired.”

“Well, first let me address that. Vice President Pence is on the record about this,” McEnany responded. “He said he’s inclined to believe that Flynn did not intentionally mislead him, and I guess I would turn the question on you and just ask, does it trouble you that the FBI said, ‘We got to get Flynn to lie?’ Doesn’t that trouble you as a journalist? And not only that, as an American citizen?”

“Well, it’s certainly something worth reporting. It’s not my job to say whether or not it’s troubling, but the bottom line is the President said point blank that Flynn lied to the FBI and to the vice president, and I’m just asking a very direct question,” Karl responded. “Does he still believe that Michael Flynn lied to the FBI and lied to the vice president?”

“And again, I’d point you to the vice president’s statement that he’s inclined to believe that Flynn did not intentionally mislead him, and I’m asking back that all of you in your coverage endeavor to report what is a very scary story when the FBI is saying, ‘Let us get someone to lie,’” McEnany responded. “I’ve seen very scant coverage of that. It’s a story worth reporting and a story that I hope the American people, if you haven’t heard it yet, are getting to hear for the very first time.”

