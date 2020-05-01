https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/private-investigator-says-requests-spy-neighbors-exploded-since-lockdown/

(SUMMIT) A Geneva-based private investigator says the number of requests he has received from people wishing to spy on their neighbors since lockdown has exploded.

Christian Sideris, founder of Seeclop, said that he normally gets around two requests a year for such cases but that since Switzerland imposed its coronavirus shut down, he’s receiving two a week.

Describing some of the callers as “desperate,” Sideris said, “We have a lot of these types of cases because people are confined and on top of each other all day.”

