On Thursday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that the next coronavirus bill should have vote by mail provisions and should also address some state requirements for voting by mail.

Schumer said, “There are a lot of things we should have in it. … One, we’ve got to make our — make sure our elections in November are fair and safe and free. A lot of people won’t want to go to the polls. We ought to have mail ballots for everyone, but we ought to allow people who want to go to the polls to be there. And we ought to make sure some of these barriers — you know, the state of Alabama, as I understand it, to vote by mail — by absentee mail, you need a notary public to certify. Why is that done? To prevent minorities and poor people from voting. So, we should do that.”

