https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-market-dow/2020/05/01/id/965590

Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while a profit warning from Amazon added to the gloom.

Trump said late on Thursday his trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the pandemic, as his administration crafted retaliatory measures over the outbreak.

The threat pulled attention back to the trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has kept global financial markets on tenterhooks for nearly two years.

“It will not be easy to repair corporate carnage after this perfect storm,” said Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

“The trade war mattered because the stress was not with the consumer this time; it was within companies’ balance sheets.”

The S&P 500 technology sector shed 1.5% in early trading, while the trade-sensitive Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 4%.

The consumer discretionary subindex also came under pressure after Amazon.com Inc said it could post its first quarterly loss in five years as it was spending at least $4 billion in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The e-commerce giant’s shares tumbled 6.3%.

Apple Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said it was impossible to forecast overall results for the current quarter because of uncertainty created by the virus after the company reported sales and profits above expectations.

Shares of the iPhone maker reversed earlier losses to trade 0.5% higher.

The energy sector fell 4.7% as big oil firms Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp reported weak quarterly results, feeling the pain inflicted by crashing oil prices.

With nearly half of the S&P 500 companies having reported results so far, analysts expect a 14.4% fall in profits for the first quarter and foresee an even sharper decline of nearly 37% for the current quarter.

However, aggressive stimulus measures and hopes of reopening the economy from virus-induced curbs helped the S&P 500 index post its best month in 33 years in April. The benchmark index is now 18% away from reclaiming a record high hit in February.

Just before 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 595 points, or 2.4%, at 23,750, the S&P 500 was down 81 points, or 2.8%, at 2,831 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 275 points, or 3.1%, at 8,614.

U.S. manufacturing activity plunged to an 11-year low in April, supporting analysts’ views the economy was sinking deeper into recession. However, the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) index reading of 41.5 last month was a smaller than the expected drop to 36.9.

“Markets have already moved beyond analyzing the anticipated immediate collapse in economic activity to focusing on the duration of it,” said Binay Chandgothia, portfolio manager at Principal Global Investors in Hong Kong.

“While there are some initial signs of stabilization in indicators that have already dropped precipitously, markets would like to see continued progress – moving from a stabilization phase to a recovery phase.”

United Airlines Holdings Inc slipped 8% after posting a first-quarter loss of $1.7 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.15-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 5.66-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and six new lows.

GLOBAL STOCKS

World stocks pulled back further on Friday on grim U.S. economic data and Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis.

MSCI’s index of global stocks fell 0.4% after a tumble late Thursday broke a six-day winning streak for the index.

London-listed stocks slipped as data showed the UK housing market was grinding to a halt. The FTSE 100 was down 2.1%, wiping out gains postedd earlier in the week on hopes of global economies reopening from weeks of lockdowns.

Another report said British manufacturers suffered the biggest fall in output and orders for at least three decades in April.

British Airways operator IAG slumped 4.6% as details of its plans to cut staffing, including a quarter of its pilots, to weather the collapse in air travel caused by the coronavirus.

Trading volumes were thin with many European markets closed for a public holiday.

In a sign of the challenge ahead facing global policymakers, the European Central Bank said on Friday the euro zone economy is likely to rebound in the second half of this year but may fail to return to last year’s level until as late as 2022 due to the pandemic.

In Asia, with many markets also closed, the benchmark Nikkei index fell 2.8%, with declines led by chipmaking firms. Australian shares fell 5%, their most in five weeks.

The negative sentiment was set by comments from Trump on Thursday that he was concerned about China’s role in the origin and spread of the novel coronavirus and that his trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the pandemic. He threatened new tariffs on Beijing, as his administration crafted retaliatory measures over the outbreak.

Meanwhile, U.S. initial jobless claims totalled 3.84 million for the week ended April 25 and personal spending tumbled 7.5% in March, the biggest decline on record. All that came a day after figures showed the biggest quarterly contraction for the U.S. economy since the Great Recession.

The euro stabilized against the U.S. dollar, while the dollar was down against the Japanese yen, trading at 106.88 yen . Another metric of distress in the markets – the Australian dollar – fell more than 1% to 0.6438, its weakest since Tuesday.

Trump’s threat of new tariffs on Beijing sent the Chinese yuan sliding 0.7% against the dollar in offshore trade, its biggest drop in a month.

Oil prices fell as weak demand due to the virus and excess supply outweighed a record output cut by OPEC and its allies.

Brent crude for July delivery dropped 45 cents, or 1.7%, to $26.03 a barrel, after rising about 11% in April. U.S. crude for June delivery slipped 46 cents, or 2.4%, to $18.38 a barrel. U.S. oil fell for a fourth month in April.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,672.40 per ounce and has fallen more than 3% so far this week, its biggest weekly loss since mid-March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

