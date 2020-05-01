https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/thousands-amass-front-huntington-beach-pier-protest-newsoms-order-close-orange-county-beaches-video/

Crazed Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday retaliated against the citizens of his state and closed all beaches in Orange County amid the Coronavirus panic.

Newsom announced Thursday a “hard close” of all beaches in Orange County and called out Newport specifically after tens of thousands flocked to the OC shoreline amid a heatwave last weekend.

Thousands gathered in front of the Huntington Pier on Friday to protest Newsom’s order.

Huntington Beach, dubbed Surf City USA, is known for its surfing and counterculture.

Surfers and other freedom lovers came out in droves on Friday to protest their liberal governor’s authoritarian order.

Police and sheriff’s deputies on horseback, on foot and on motorcycles set up skirmish lines to keep protesters out of the street in front of the Huntington Beach Pier, where thousands have amassed to rally against the governor’s closure of OC beaches. – NBC reported.

Police and sheriff’s deputies on horseback, on foot and on motorcycles set up skirmish lines to keep protesters out of the street in front of the Huntington Beach Pier, where thousands have amassed to rally against the governor’s closure of OC beaches. https://t.co/6QmVcT7BeM pic.twitter.com/8KO2DCrPTe — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 1, 2020

Newport Beach and Huntington Beach hit back and challenged Newsom’s unconstitutional order ahead of another heatwave that is expected to hit Southern California next week.

Huntington Beach city council on Thursday voted to challenge the order.

Newport Beach, which is just south of Huntington, is also fighting Newsom’s abusive order.

The Newport Beach city council voted in an emergency session this week to keep its beaches open and will be meeting again this weekend to “discuss legal options to challenge the directive.”

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon also filed an emergency writ in Orange County court seeking a stay on Governor Newsom’s order on behalf of three Orange County citizens.

BREAKING! The @Liberty_Ctr, on behalf of 3 Orange County citizens, has filed an emergency writ in Orange County court seeking a stay on Governor Newsom’s latest COVID legal violation of banning constitutionally-protected access to Orange County’s beaches.👇https://t.co/zkH0YkyZ1D — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 1, 2020

