https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/absentee-voting-vote-by-mail-voter-fraud/2020/05/01/id/965583

More than three-quarters of Americans surveyed by a Trump campaign pollster said they support an increase in absentee voting as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the United States.

The poll by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates found that:

76% said they favor keeping polling locations open for the November election but also offering voters the choice to vote by mail via absentee ballots.

76% also said they favor letting all voters have the option to vote by mail.

74% said they support having dropbox locations that are monitored for voters to leave their absentee ballots.

64% said they support sending every registered voter an absentee ballot application.

The poll results were shared with Axios.

President Donald Trump has pushed back on the idea of voting by mail because he claims the practice is rife with fraud. He does, however, support absentee voting for people who are unable to make it to the polls on Election Day.

Trump campaign senior counsel Justin Clark told Axios, “The integrity of elections is what’s most important.”

The poll was conducted online from April 17-20 among 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

