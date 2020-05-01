https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/trump-loses-sanctuary-city-fight-chicago/

(DAILY SIGNAL) The Trump administration cannot withhold grant money from cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, an appeals court ruled Thursday.

President Donald Trump’s threat to withhold public safety grants from jurisdictions that don’t cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, otherwise known as “sanctuary cities,” violates the Constitution’s separation of powers provisions, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

The decision was the latest in the ongoing court battle between the Trump administration and the city of Chicago.

The executive branch’s authority on immigration policy does not include withholding funds from cities that were allocated from the legislative branch, the appeals court found.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

