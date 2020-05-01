http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fIsHdNYX3kA/

The University of Delaware has ignored requests from journalists regarding the release of a collection of Joe Biden’s senate records. The collection, which was gifted to the university in 2011, was scheduled to be released at the conclusion of the Obama presidency. Some believe that the collection could contain a complaint filed by Tara Reade, who recently accused Biden of sexual misconduct during an incident that allegedly took place in 1993.

According to a report by The College Fix, the University of Delaware has ignored requests to release a series of documents from Joe Biden’s tenure in the United States Senate. Biden donated the documents to his alma mater in 2011 with the intention that they would be released at the conclusion of the Obama presidency.

The New York Times reported in April that Reade filed a written complaint Senate personnel office over an incident with then-Senator Joe Biden. Reade claims that Biden sexually assaulted her in a Capitol Hill office building in 1993.

In a comment, University of Delaware spokesperson Andrea Boyle Tippett said that the collection won’t be released until two years after Biden retires from public life, per the university’s original agreement with the former vice president.

“The collection of former Vice President Biden’s senatorial papers is still being processed, with many items yet to be catalogued. The entire collection will remain closed to the public until two years after Mr. Biden retires from public life,” Tippett said.

The University of Delaware’s collection of the Biden papers reportedly includes 1,875 boxes of papers and 415 gigabytes of electronic records spanning Biden’s time in Congress between 1973 through 2009, and was to be made public on Dec. 31, 2019.

Breitbart News reported this week that the Washington Post editorial board called on Biden to give the University of Delaware permission to release the collection to the public. “One place to start is the records covering Mr. Biden’s 36-year Senate career, donated to the University of Delaware in 2012 and slated for release to the public two years after Mr. Biden “retires from public life,” the board wrote.

On Friday, Biden said that he would not permit the University of Delaware to search the collection for documents pertaining to Reade and her allegation. “The material in the University of Delaware has no personnel files but it does have a lot of confidential conversations,” Biden said during a Friday interview on Morning Joe.

