(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A chorus of American allies are calling for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, braving China’s anger in public disputes that could foreshadow closer Western partnerships against Beijing.

“You’re seeing a consensus among America’s closest allies that values and national security interests, with regard to the relationship with China, now Trump’s economics,” former Australian defense ministry adviser Patrick Buchan told the Washington Examiner.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has provided the most dramatic demonstration of that development in recent days by calling for an investigation into the emergence of the pandemic as well as the World Health Organization’s much-maligned response to the burgeoning crisis. Chinese officials tried to strangle that idea with economic threats, but Australian officials have refused to change course, to the delight of U.S. officials.

