https://thehill.com/video/administration/495634-watch-live-trumps-new-press-secretary-to-hold-first-formal-press

New White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday is set to hold her first press briefing with reporters in the White House briefing room.

McEnany’s briefing is the first formal press briefing from the White House scheduled in more than a year.

The briefing is slated for 2 p.m.

Watch live in the video above.

