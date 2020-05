http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_fxxh_vQiSY/

Newly appointed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will host her first televised press briefing on Friday at the White House.

McEnany was appointed the press secretary on April 7, replacing Stephanie Grisham.

The press briefing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EST.

