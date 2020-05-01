https://www.theblaze.com/news/weve-had-enough-of-it-maine-restaurant-owner-declares-hes-reopening-a-month-early-defying-democratic-governors-shutdown-order

Maine restaurant owner Rick Savage said he’s reopening his Sunday River Brewing Co. in Bethel to dine-in customers a month early, defying the shutdown orders of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What are the details?

On Friday, businesses such as hair salons and other personal service outfits can open up as part of Mills’ Stage 1 strategy. But restaurants are part of Stage 2, which gives a tentative June 1 reopening date, WCSH-TV reported.

Savage has no intention of waiting that long.

In fact, a Friday morning post on Sunday River’s Facebook page said the restaurant will be open later in the day — 4 p.m. — with a limited number of seats available due to social distancing and no reservations.

And word spread fast, as folks started lining up outside the restaurant Friday long before opening time:

Then the line got crazy long, with a reporter saying patrons viewed it as “much more than a lunch rush, it’s a protest”:

More Savagery

Savage told Carlson he doubts anything will happen to him for defying Mills’ orders “because she’s over her head. She’s not consulting the experts; she’s just doing this to break our state more than we already are.”

He added that he’s “gonna challenge the state” to come and witness what the Sunday River Brewing Co. is doing, and “if you don’t like it, take me to court. And then if they do take me to court, I’ll save my tax money that I collect this month, and I’ll use that to fund a lawyer.”

Savage also accused Mills of being unresponsive to him and trying to bankrupt the state so it can acquire federal funds.

“We’ve tried to call the governor; you can’t even get ahold of them. The lawmakers are left in the dark, both Republicans and Democrats,” he added. “She’s doing this all rogue on her own, so we’ve had enough of it. We’re encouraging all businesses in Maine to open up. We should have never been shut down in the first place.”

Oh, and it’s not on the following clip, but Savage also read on the air what he said was Mills’ cellphone number so others join in the fight against her economic shutdown.

