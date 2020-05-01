https://thehill.com/opinion/civil-rights/495624-what-american-life-will-look-like-after-the-coronavirus-crisis-ends

A new age is upon us. For all of the major events of our nation’s history, the engines of our economy and functions of our government have been upended by an invisible foe. The toll of America’s 19-year conflict in Vietnam has already been eclipsed, and markets are reacting with more fear than in 2008. A germ has had more impact on the average American than the largest stories of the last 20 years, including wars in the Middle East, September 11th, and the real estate crash. Cutting across ethnic, income, and geographic lines, the coronavirus has disrupted American life well beyond any edict in a state capital or Washington.

Most of the changes to American life that have emerged over the last two months have been negative. Massive shifts caused by the virus have acted as a mirror for wider underlying trends.

Take the demise of local business. For years, the political mantra has been to support Main Street over Wall Street. But social distancing rules and the internet have impacted our small business’ ability to stay alive. The National Federation of Independent Business reported that their optimism index fell in March by its sharpest rate in the survey’s history. Meanwhile, consumer spending fell by an approximate 18 percent in the first quarter of 2020—despite the major pandemic restrictions happening in just the second half of March. The brick and mortar model is not only running independent stores into the risk of default, but could decimate many of America’s 1,100 malls.

In place of traditional shopping, online sales are the topic of the day. Amazon has seen an unprecedented boom thanks to the crisis. Online grocery sales have nearly doubled, and spending on video games has increased by 50 percent. Overall online sales increased 49 percent since the dawn of the corona crisis. Physical sales outside of foodstuffs have been heaviest among alcohol, increasing by a whopping 75 percent.

The housing market has shifted dramatically as well. One third of renters missed their payments in April and things look no better for home purchasing. Lenders anticipate that 15 million homeowners will default on their mortgage payments. Despite historic lows in the Federal Reserve rate, chances are good that young families won’t want to lock themselves into a 15 or 30-year mortgage when their job prospects are unstable. The same goes for commercial real estate—a lack of consumer spending shorts the businesses that short their rent or mortgage and lay off employees.

Our social norms are changing, even beyond the wearing of masks and gloves when venturing to the supermarket. Even customary hand shaking may be a thing of the past. An April YouGov poll revealed that 31 percent of the public said they don’t plan to shake hands after the pandemic has passed. The elbow bump may be here to stay.

While Americans are glued to news on the virus, our habits have accelerated profound shifts in radio and television, along with the death of print media. National cable networks are raking in the additional viewers—with Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC raking in enormous primetime numbers. Local news is, as well, with a major asterisk. Local news viewing is up an astonishing 50 percent since the crisis started but ad revenues have cratered.

The same can’t be said for the nation’s already-struggling newspapers, with dozens of publications laying off hundreds and even suspending print altogether. One estimate called the COVID wave an “extinction-level event” for print journalism. And while Netflix is the distraction of choice, the decline of commuting has led to a sharp decrease in revenue and listenership for radio stations. For an American public disgusted with national narrative news, local papers and radio stations are the closest thing to trusted media—both elements that may soon evaporate.

More directly related to the spread of coronavirus, Americans are taking their health more seriously. Increased demand for scripts and a shortage of medical raw materials from China have taken their toll. Prescription drug costs have increased 66 percent through this crisis while drug companies are pouring billions into prospective treatments and vaccines. The result has yet to be seen, but may represent a profound shift towards a permanent increase in private and public investment in drug research and development. For the most part, these aren’t trends that Americans would like to embrace. Instead, they are elements of a new reality that we are forced to confront.

Americans have been far less affected by national strife in recent generations, and for many this crisis has been a rude awakening. An age of true austerity with government control, wildly swinging prices, and possible rationing of health care are all parts of our potential future. Hopefully, a combination of effective therapeutics and a quicker than expected opening of the economy will offer us a chance to avoid a global depression. Much like the generation born after the First World War was shaped by that conflict and the Spanish Flu, strengthening them to take on the Great Depression and the Second World War, here is the anvil on which the strength of our young people will be tested or broken.

For the millions out of work and hundreds of thousands of shuttered small businesses, every day of this pandemic appears to be an unending nightmare. But for all of our current struggles, there is an opportunity for each of us—and one that we will persevere through. Only our actions will show how we define this period, and not how coronavirus defines us.

Kristin Tate is a libertarian author and an analyst for Young Americans for Liberty. She is a Robert Novak journalism fellow at the Fund for American Studies. Her newest book is “The Liberal Invasion of Red State America.”

