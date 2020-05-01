http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/BwdSrFFJ-aw/what-gives-in-the-flynn-case-6.php

The government produced a few more documents to General Flynn’s counsel Sidney Powell yesterday. I have embedded the cover letter and accompanying documents below. John Solomon reports on the documents in his Just the News column “FBI found no ‘derogatory’ Russia evidence on Flynn, planned to close case before leaders intervened.” Sean Davis reports on them in the Federalist column “FBI Closed Flynn Case, Dubbed ‘Crossfire Razor,’ In Early 2017, Until Strzok Ordered It To Stay Open.”

As previously, the government produced the documents under cover of a letter from interim DC United States Attorney Timothy Shea. Shea explained that the documents were turned up in the review of the Flynn case file by ED Missouri United States Attorney Jeffrey Jensen at the direction of Attorney General Barr and added that more such documents may be forthcoming.

The principal document is a draft closing memo dated January 4, 2017, by the FBI case manager working Crossfire Razor — the investigation of General Flynn as a Russian agent and unregistered foreign agent. “The FBI predicated the investigation on predetermined criteria set forth by the CROSSFIRE HURRICANE (CH) investigative team based on an assessment of reliable lead information…” I’d love to see the predetermined criteria and reliable lead information; the closing memo reports that, after making the rounds, including a tail on “a certain Russian subject,” the FBI had turned up nada.

The FBI sought to determine whether Flynn was directed or controlled by Russia. As the memo puts it, however, they discovered “no derogatory information.” That is the recurring theme or motif of the memo: “no derogatory information.” As of the date of the memo, Flynn was “no longer a viable candidate” in the larger Crossfire Hurricane investigation. The Crossfire Razor investigation was nevertheless held open or revived by the intervention of Peter Strzok, apparently on the order of FBI leadership. Flynn’s interview by Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka followed on January 27 at the direction of James Comey.

After Powell filed the newly produced documents yesterday, Judge Sullivan cried no mas. Powell is not to file any more supplements in support of Flynn’s motions until the government has completed its production of documents to Flynn.

Powell and Flynn have a steep hill to climb with Judge Sullivan. Anyone who doubts it needs to read or reread the December 2018 transcript of Flynn’s reaffirmation of his guilty before Judge Sullivan.

CROSSFIRE RAZOR: FBI Exoner… by The Federalist on Scribd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

