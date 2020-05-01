https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wrong-old-joe-biden-says-600000-americans-died-coronavirus-video/

What is wrong with old Joe?

77-year-old Joe Biden on Friday morning told “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough that more than 600,000 Americans have died from the Coronavirus.

The total death count worldwide isn’t even close to 600,000 so where did Biden come up with this number?

Biden had to be corrected after twice claiming 600,000+ Americans have died from the Coronavirus.

“Over 600,000 dead, many of them are people who are those workers, those nurses…and we talk about that number like 600,000+ people,” Biden said before being corrected by Joe Scarborough.

“There’s 60,000,” Scarborough said.

Biden looked confused after he was corrected and said he misspoke.

WATCH:

Biden really thought 600K Americans died of Coronavirus.. pic.twitter.com/pu2fQLPakT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2020

