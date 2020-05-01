https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/white-house-considers-punish-china-coronavirus/

While the origin of the Chinese coronavirus may never be known – that would take the full cooperation of the Chinese Communist Party – the U.S. government is considering economic sanctions or the canceling of U.S. debt obligations in response

CNN reports a source in the administration, speaking anonymously, said: “We have to get the economy going again, we have to be careful about how we do this. But we will find ways to show the Chinese that their actions are completely reprehensible.”

The pandemic now has killed more than 60,000 Americans.

The report said “multiple sources” in the administration say various tools are under consideration to make clear to China and the world where the blame lies.

TRENDING: Watch Biden lapse into utter nonsense when pressed on China and son Hunter

Other sources said investigations are underway to determine the origin of the virus. Among the theories is that it escaped from a virology lab in Wuhan, China.

The intelligence community said in a statement it will “continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

On Thursday, Trump told reporters his 2020 re-election is being opposed by China because it dislike the “billions” that country is paying to the U.S. under a trade deal.

“China would like to see sleepy Joe Biden – they would take this country for a ride like you’ve never seen before,” he said.

Several officials, including Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, have said the evidence suggests the virus was of natural origin.

It was in December that China reported mysterious pneumonia cases to the World Health Organization. Just days later, the U.S. started screening for symptoms at some airports. The first U.S. case was confirmed on Jan. 21.

At the end of the month, Trump shut down entry to foreign nationals traveling from China.

By the end of February patients were dying in Washington state.

An administration official said in the report that the source eventually will be determined.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a week ago, “I am very confident that the Chinese Communist Party will pay a price for what they did here, certainly from the United States.”

One move seems likely: the U.S. effort to treat offshore sources of critical supplies as national security issues.

The New York Post noted other potential moves for the U.S. include the creation of new trade policies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

