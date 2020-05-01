https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/05/01/another-woman-comes-forward-says-biden-sexually-harassed-her-when-she-was-14-years-old-n387503

On the heels of Biden publicly responding to Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations comes a new allegation from 26 year old Eva Murry, who claims that in 2008, then-Senator Joe Biden complimented her on the size of her breasts at the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show. Murry was just 14 years old at the time.

“One friend and her sister said that Murry told her details of the alleged incident more or less immediately after it happened,” reports Law&Crime. “Four other friends of Murry’s said they were told about the incident, with the same details, between two and three years after it originally occurred.”

Law&Crime interviewed the friends and family Murry says she told. Murry is the niece of Christine O’Donnell, who ran for the U.S. Senate in Delaware 2010 in a longshot bid for Biden’s vacated U.S. Senate seat. Murry says she occasionally got school credit for attending political events.

“I remember walking into the lobby and being in awe of all the people in such fancy clothes,” Murry said in an interview. “Our two parties of people gravitated towards each other and everyone started saying their hellos. When it was Biden and my aunt’s turn to say hello he quickly turned to me and asked how old I was. I replied with my age and he replied with the comment ‘Fourteen? You’re very well endowed for 14!’ I was confused but it was definitely weird, he looked me up and down and hovered his eyes on my chest so I had some clue [about] the notion of his comment but didn’t fully understand at the time. We quickly separated from his area after the encounter.”

“It wasn’t Biden’s words alone that made me so uncomfortable,” Murry told Law&Crime. “It was the look, the tone, the whole general vibe was off.”

Murry acknowledges that the timing of her allegation would likely spark accusations of political motivation. She says she was motivated to speak out in early April when Bernie Sanders dropped out and her friends started talking about voting for Biden, and she started to explain to them what he said to her. “It got overwhelming repeating myself on everyone’s post,” she said. “So I made a master thread with the intentions of informing my friends and family who I care very much about, just what kind of man Biden is.”

One friend of Murry’s named Victoria Anstey said she was told about the incident after it happened in 2008. “I remember being so shocked. I didn’t know who Biden was or anything. Just [that] she said he was an ‘older man’ was enough for me to not like the situation.” Anstey is a self-described feminist and Democrat who “can’t stand Trump.”

“This isn’t politically motivated,” Anstey said. “This is about men in power using their status to silence victims.”

“She was 14 and any man to think that those comments are appropriate are on the wrong side of history,” Anstey continued. “I want the next president to be a Democrat more than anyone but I can’t overlook this. It’s not justice for 14-year-old Eva. It would be doing her a disservice.”

Other friends went on the record with Law&Crime as well.

Murry said that she encountered Biden “about three times after” that original incident at similar events and that “his eyes never were on my face.”

