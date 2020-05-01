https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wth-defense-today-sexual-abuse-allegations-tara-reade-joe-biden-says-intercourse-blue-video/

Talk about bad timing!

Joe Biden went on “Morning Joe” on Friday morning to defend himself against sexual abuse allegations by former staffer Tara Reade.

During the conversation Joe Biden says “intercourse” out of the blue.

What the hell was that?

During his defense today from charges of sexual abuse by Tara Reade @JoeBiden once again says “intercourse” out of the blue. WTH? pic.twitter.com/eBionSAsj5 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) May 1, 2020

Strangely, this was not the first time that happened — THIS WEEK!

Joe Biden talked about “economic intercourse” three days ago during another interview.

What’s wrong with Joe?

Old Joe just can’t make it through one sentence without speaking gibberish or making a gaffe.

