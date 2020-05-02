https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/1-2-worlds-workers-face-losing-jobs-says-ilo/

(AL JAZEERA) Nearly half the world’s workers are at immediate risk of losing their jobs, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.

The sobering statement will ring alarm bells in economies around the world, with every nation on the planet likely to be affected by the devastating fallout from the spread of coronavirus.

Some 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy – almost half of the global labour force, and those at the most vulnerable end of the employment ladder – are in danger of losing their livelihoods, said the ILO, the oldest agency of the United Nations, in its latest report.

