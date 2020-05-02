https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/3rd-strike-felon-charged-attacking-cop-5-days-released-0-bail/

(KCBS) A third-striker was charged with attacking an Irvine police officer while allegedly breaking into a business, just days after being released from jail on $0 bail by an appointed court commissioner who is under fire for releasing seven high-risk sex offenders recently.

Russell Paul Parson, 39, of Los Angeles, was released from jail on April 14 on his own recognizance after pleading not guilty to a felony count each of burglary and theft with a prior theft of a vehicle. According to the Orange County District Attorney’s office, Parsons had appeared before Orange County Court Commissioner Joseph Dane three times since April 8 to plead not guilty to a total of seven felonies in connection with three separate burglary and theft cases.

