On Wednesday, The Daily Wire had the opportunity to speak with Andrew Coffield, a 29-year-old youth minister, husband, and father of one from Aurora, Illinois.

In late-March, Coffield began feeling ill, and running a high fever. Believing it could be COVID-19, the youth minister quarantined himself in a bedroom. Over the course of less than a week, Coffield deteriorated significantly, and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a severe case of COVID-19.

The following is The Daily Wire’s interview with Coffield. If you would prefer to listen to the interview rather than read it, the audio can be found at the bottom of this piece. Time stamps will be provided in writing after each question.

DW: What were your initial symptoms, and when did you suspect it was COVID-19? (0:01)

COFFIELD: My initial symptoms were weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath – and this was all on Sunday, March 22nd, and the very next day I went to a high temperature. I was over 104 degrees. So, at that point I was a little aware that it could be COVID even though we didn’t have any knowledge that we have been around anyone who could have had the virus. So, we didn’t know where we would have contracted it from. Could have just been from the grocery store or perhaps church or wherever we were at.

From there, I suspected it. So I quarantined myself to a bedroom, and symptoms developed, and from there it went to a dry cough. There was some vomiting – basically anything that the CDC has listed as a symptom outside of a sore throat, I had in my situation.

DW: How rapidly did the situation devolve from a manageable illness to something worse? (1:21)

COFFIELD: I quarantined myself from Monday to Saturday, but around Friday night I began coughing up some blood, and I realized of course, I was coughing up some mucus and just knew that it felt unusual. It didn’t feel like your normal bronchitis or the flu, both of which I’ve had several times in my life.

Friday night, I started to have those illusions of doom, if you will, which I’ve never had in my life. I text my mother – she’s a retired nurse – on Saturday morning and I told her, I said, “I feel like I’m dying.” So it really happened pretty quickly. And it’s interesting – my temperature was going down. It was going down to about 100, 101, but until that, the breathing was becoming more difficult. I didn’t really sleep much that night, and that was the first night I didn’t sleep.

Then Saturday, I called for testing and I was told they wouldn’t be able to test me until Monday morning. Where I was at, there were not a lot of tests available at the time.

We were visiting family in Michigan because Illinois put the shelter-in-place order in place. So we decided, “Let’s go to Michigan. We can work from home, be around family. We’re going to be quarantined anyway, and they can help watch our boy.”

That day, my mother listened to my lungs and she could tell that they were – she couldn’t hear any kind of buildup, the mucus buildup, which as a nurse, she said that’s very dangerous because that means that the mucus, the secretions, have attached themselves to the lungs. She knew at that point I probably had double pneumonia from the virus, and they call it silent or quiet lungs in the medical world. They rushed me to the hospital after that.

DW: What did it feel like physically to try and breathe? (3:57)

COFFIELD: It felt like if you were to take a deep breath, where normally you feel that relief or you feel that flow of oxygen going in, it felt like you would have to breathe extra hard or take the deepest breath you’ve ever taken to get about 50% of what you would normally get. And that’s representative of the fact that I really wasn’t getting that much oxygen to my lungs.

In fact, when I got to the hospital, my oxygen level in my blood was already – I think it was the high 80s, and so by the time I would be put on the ventilator, it was the low 80s, and if it dropped to the 70s, I would start to suffer from organ failure.

DW: Did it hurt to try to breathe? (4:57)

COFFIELD: It did because my chest was very tight and because I’d been coughing so much. Once again, very strange because there was the mucus that I could cough up, but the cough itself didn’t feel, not to be gross, but it wasn’t a wet cough, if you will. It was very dry, and so there was a lot of irritation in the chest whenever I would cough. And even breathing, I could feel my chest just, not necessarily pulsating, but the tense feeling you have if you’ve got hypertension or if you’ve got bronchitis or one of these other illnesses. It felt very much like that where there was a stinging pain whenever I would breathe.

DW: When you got to the hospital, what were you feeling emotionally? How did it feel to be in a hospital with potentially COVID-19? (5:55)

COFFIELD: It was nerveracking from the start. My mother and my wife had to drop me off. And so this was already unusual. We really didn’t think about the fact it could be the last time we saw each other for weeks. That’s what it ended up being. So when they dropped me off and I got checked into the ER, and they took me back to a room, it started to sink in that if I am tested positive, who knows how long I’m going to be here.

When I got back there, they once again said, “We really can’t test you because you’re not a medical professional and you don’t have underlying health conditions.” That immediately made me feel even more nervous because although I wasn’t 100% sure I had the virus, I knew I was in serious condition, and I’d never felt what I’d been feeling the previous 48 hours and week before.

So very nervous and scared. But then the nurse said, “We’ll take an x-ray to be sure.” She came back with the results not too long after, and her eyes were lit up like a deer in headlights, and she looked me straight in the face and said, “I’ve never seen an x-ray that looks as bad as yours.” Asking me, “Are you a smoker? Do you have asthma?” I said, “No, never smoked in my life. Never had asthma.” And then she said, “Well, your lungs are completely destroyed.”

So when those words are spoken, my heart drops, and I realize that this is not going to be an overnight stay. Part of me thought they could give me an antibiotic, that they could give me some type of oxygen or something to take home and I could continue fighting it from a bed, but in that moment I realized this was the real deal, so I was shocked. There was a lot of shock and uncertainty.

Usually, I’m trying to kind of imagine or play out in my mind what could happen next in any situation. I’m an analyzer in everything that I do, even as a counselor, I’m always analyzing, and at that point I couldn’t analyze because I had no idea what this virus was going to entail and truly what it would lead to. So I think that elevated my anxiety and my fear.

DW: During this process you were deteriorating and staying in the hospital. What was the process just prior to being intubated? (8:49)

COFFIELD: That Saturday night when I was admitted, I was put on an oxygen mask, which the whole point of was to get my oxygen levels up. Sometime in the middle of the night – well, let me backtrack.

My only memory that I have leading up to being intubated is when I was admitted to the hospital, going into that first room and having that first nurse assist me and care for me. From that point on, the medicine they gave me on the ventilator wiped out my memory from the previous two days, but I’ve been able to put together what my experience was like from text messages I was sending out, what my family, what my wife have told me I was like during that time beforehand.

So, I was moved to ICU late that night. In the middle of the night they called my wife and said, “We’re moving him to ICU.” I was one of the first patients with COVID at this hospital in Michigan, and it’s the largest hospital in mid-Michigan, so it’s not like it was a podunk place. They knew what they were doing, but everything was so new to them. So from there, all day Sunday my oxygen levels were decreasing. They were going down and down and down, even with me being on assisted oxygen. My body was just, it was weakening. It was not really responding as it should.

There are other texts of those illusions of doom, if you will, that I was sending to my family, saying, “I don’t know if I’m going to make this.” I was hopeful, but at the same time I realized how severe it was at that point. And then the conversation started for me to be put on the ventilator. Back and forth between my family and myself via text message and I’m sure phone calls, FaceTiming and so forth. They were imploring me to do it, to consider it.

I like being in control. I’m very stubborn. I don’t want to lose the ability to see where I’m at or see how I’m doing. I kept on saying, “No, I can fight this. I’m going to beat it. I’ve been able to do it before. I’ve beat pneumonia. I’ve beat bronchitis many times.” I said, “We’re just going to work this out.”

But I believe it was Monday morning, doctors were telling me, “It’s almost inevitable at this point. The more you fight it, the worse off you’re going to be, and the harder it’s going to be for us to help you heal. And who knows if it’s going to extend the amount of time you’re on the ventilator,” as once again my lungs are still destroyed. I don’t know if they had started me on medicine yet. I don’t believe so.

Then I received a text message from a family friend, he’s one of the leading pediatricians in the State of Michigan and all around the world. He’s originally from the country of Jordan; his name is Dr. George Zureikat, and he sent a text to my stepmother, she relayed it to me, and I’ve gone back and looked at it, and the family said when I received that text message I told them all I’d be willing to go on the ventilator because he’s someone I respect, his word is gold to me. So I trusted him, and a little while later I signed the papers of consent to be put on the ventilator. I believe my wife and I were FaceTiming as they were coming in to sedate me. So I was able to have a little conversation with her before I was put on the ventilator.

DW: Do you have any memories from when you were on the ventilator? (13:13)

COFFIELD: I don’t. Other than there were a few hallucinations, a few dreams, if you will. I’d say they were more than hallucinations, they were very vivid dreams unlike anything I’ve ever had before. I’m not sure if they happened when I was getting put on the ventilator – that time when I’m easing into unconsciousness, or if it was in the middle of the week when they did a few spontaneous breathing tests, or if it was when I was coming off the ventilator. We seem to think, if I remember them so clearly, it probably was when I was coming off the ventilator.

Strange stories. I told my wife one of them was that I was on a World War II bomber plane and the hatch was open and I was dropping bombs off the hatch. So, just crazy stuff. But I do remember coming off the ventilator, which was the most difficult two hours of my life.

DW: What is the first thing you remember after having come off the ventilator? (14:41)

COFFIELD: When I came off the ventilator, my eyes were fuzzy, I began looking around, and utter confusion. I didn’t really understand where I was. I couldn’t make out what room I was in. I told my wife later on I felt like I was in this special lab, if you will, or I was in a special sector of a medical hospital. I didn’t think I was at Hurley Medical Center in Michigan. I, for some reason, thought I was still in the Chicago area, I was at Rush Hospital. That’s the hospital we go to down here.

But first thing I saw was my nurse. And I called her my “guardian angel” because I opened my eyes, it was like being born again, and there’s a nurse, and I’d never seen her before, but she’s trying to comfort me, saying, “You’re awake, Andrew. It’s good to see you. You’re going to be okay.” She walked me through everything that was happening even though it didn’t make sense to me. I don’t even think she said anything about a ventilator.

All she said is, “We’re waiting for the doctor so we can get you off this machine,” or whatever she said. But as I stated previously, it was the longest two hours of my life because they had to start bringing me off sedation for everything to go as planned, but because I was halfway in, halfway out, I could feel everything that was attached to me. All the tubes down my throat, my nose. But I had to lie there paralyzed. My arms couldn’t move. My legs couldn’t move. And I’m sure that’s what they wanted to happen so I wouldn’t fight what was going on.

It was the worst discomfort you could ever imagine. Never come close to anything, I mean, if I compare it to anything in my life. Worst pain. I looked at a digital clock for two hours, and the doctor was delayed by about 40 minutes, so it wasn’t supposed to be that long. I called that nurse my “guardian angel” because she was at my side the entire time, trying to calm me down.

I do believe actually sometime during that period I was able to raise my arm, and she was doing some test with me. So, at first I couldn’t move my arms. Then I slowly gained a little bit of strength, and so we were doing some tests, and she probably will remember this herself, but I kept on trying to motion, pointing to the clock, if you will, saying – because I couldn’t talk, I’ve got all these cords and tubes hooked up to me – but I’m pointing at the clock and I’m trying to do sign language and tell her I’m frustrated. “Why is the doctor not here?”

The good thing is I didn’t lose my mind because if the patient starts getting out of control, then they have to re-sedate you.

DW: What have the doctors and nurses said about your case in particular? Anything unusual or interesting that you found? (18:30)

COFFIELD: Yeah. The doctors and nurses say I’m a complete miracle. And of course I’m a man of faith; I’m a pastor. So I take them at their word, but I also have seen where we can deduct there was a miracle, there was a divine healing that took place. And even the medical professionals wouldn’t doubt that whether or not they’re a Christian or they have another religion. They truly believed as well that something supernatural took place because on Friday of that week they did a spontaneous breathing test, and what happens is, they reduce the ventilator settings pretty much all the way, they take it down to zero to see how long I would be able to breathe on my own.

When they did that, I began to fight. They took a little bit of sedation off. I’ve even got this nasty scar on my nose that I believe is there because I was fighting and I probably ripped the cord, the feeding tube that was in my nose. So I was fighting it – but I was fighting it because I couldn’t breathe. My health was deteriorating quickly to the point where they had to hurry up and put me back on the ventilator, turn the settings up, re-sedate me.

And when that was all over with, my vitals dropped to extremely dangerous levels, to the point where they would almost have to revive me. They had to turn the ventilator settings up higher than they had ever done before. When they did all the calculations, all the readings were showing that my condition needed to be upgraded to extremely critical. At this point, as we can now see, many people in that situation as I was in, not only are they on the ventilator for a longer period of time, but we’re talking weeks upon weeks if you look at my settings.

So they called my family, I believe it was a physician’s assistant, and they told my family that unfortunately after that failed breathing test, we want to give you the truth with other COVID patients on ventilators in your son’s situation or in your husband’s situation. They’ve got a less than 50% chance of ever coming off the ventilator. And really, if you calculate it, we’ve gone back and looked at where my settings were, at different articles from professionals, I had about a 30% chance of ever coming off the ventilator. And that was Friday morning, early afternoon.

What’s amazing in all of this is of course my family, they’re going through emotional distress like no one could imagine, being away from me, hearing all this. But there were prayer chains set up on social media, all over the world. And I’m very connected to a lot of churches, a lot of ministers, pastors, so forth. Hundreds of thousands of people were praying for me all over the world.

And sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning when there were more people than ever praying for me because there was the news sent out that my condition was extremely critical, my condition Friday night, I’m almost dead. I mean, really, they thought they were going to lose me after that spontaneous breathing test.

But between Friday night and Saturday morning, I took a complete 180. A dramatic turnaround, to the point where not only was my condition improving, but it was better than before I went on the ventilator, before I had that spontaneous breathing test in the first place, to the point where the nurses and the doctors were telling my family, “We can’t explain it. We don’t understand it. But something has happened to the point where your husband is doing better than he had been doing the entire time on the ventilator.” They were scratching their heads. They were in amazement. That’s what they were telling my family.

All day Saturday, my body continued to improve, and then Sunday morning, as I alluded to before, they called my life and they say, “We want to try another spontaneous breathing test.” And my wife’s like, “No, no, no, no, no.” She was saying, “You almost killed him last time. Let’s not do that again.” But they assured her, they said, “He’s doing wonderful. We’re confident.” They put me in the prone position. So before I was on my back, and they had now placed me on my stomach. They said, “Man, this is helping, too,” along with whatever miraculous occurrence took place Friday night.

I did the spontaneous breathing test, and not only did I succeed, but I was able to breathe on my own for the max amount of time they were allowed to let me do so. So fast forward, they said, “We’re going to try it again Monday morning. If he does well, who knows what will happen?” They called my wife Monday morning and they said, “Hey, we’re taking your husband off the ventilator today.”

So that’s when the two hours starts. Because I was able to see my wife. They had an iPad and they FaceTimed her.

I’m still hooked up to the ventilator, I believe she has a picture of this somewhere and she’s FaceTiming me, and so that’s when the clock started, if you will, for those two hours of misery – well, that’s what I would call it. When I came off the ventilator and I’m just in the ICU, I’m starting to regain full consciousness, starting to regain a little bit of feeling, my legs were still numb. Couldn’t feel my legs, arms were moving a little bit.

Every nurse that came in would say, “I’m looking at a miracle.” And they would just be in shock. I’ve joked with others about this, but there would be some nurses who they weren’t even there to give care to me. They weren’t assisting my primary nurse or anything like that. They would walk in there, and they’ve got to put all their personal protection equipment on, their gear, just to enter the room. And that takes at least three to four minutes to do all of that. But they would, one by one, come into my room just to look at me.

In ordinary circumstances, that’s pretty creepy for someone to stand over you without saying much just to look at you. But eventually they would say, “I was your attending nurse when you were on the ventilator for a few hours last Thursday,” or last Tuesday, or last Wednesday, as I was on the ventilator for a week, and they said, “We literally are in amazement that you are alive.”

DW: How has recovery been? (26:22)

COFFIELD: It’s been up and down. The first few days when I got home, well, if I backtrack. Once again, the nurses and doctors were in amazement because I’m taken off the ventilator on Monday, I’m released to a normal room on a Tuesday. Now, most people, even when you’re off the ventilator, you’re not out of the clear because there’s several infections that can set in. A lot of people, their oxygen levels go backward and they have to be re-put on a ventilator. Unfortunately, I know people – my brother’s friend passed away from COVID, he was actually the friend that my family was telling me, “Hey, Aaron’s friend was put on the ventilator for only a few days. He came off it. He’s doing okay.” Well, sadly they had to put him back on the ventilator and he died on the ventilator.

I didn’t know this, thankfully, because this would have scared me half to death. I didn’t know this until I got home. But I knew at the same time, and even the nurses were being very truthful with me, they said, “We’re happy you’re off the ventilator, but we’ve still got to be very careful right now.” But really I kept improving and improving. Some might say it’s due to my age. I’m only 29, so I’m not that old. Never had any health conditions before. By Tuesday, they took me off all oxygen, they transferred me to a normal hospital room.

By Wednesday, physical therapist came in – occupational therapist and a doctor, and my feet were wobbly. They wanted to see if I could take a shower on my own and brush my teeth on my own and so forth. But sometime between Tuesday and Thursday, my strength improved to the point where I said, “I want to go home.” They’re like, “You just got off the ventilator two days ago! Most people stay for at least a week or 10 days after getting off the ventilator.” I said, “Nope. I’m ready to go home.” And they’re like, “Well, if you feel up to it.”

They had to do one more test on me, which unfortunately they didn’t get results back for about 24 hours. But Thursday, I went home and doctors and nurses were in amazement that I went home that quickly. I was only the second person off the ventilator at that hospital, and they keep releasing the statistics saying that there’s – I can’t remember the exact percentage, but it’s a very low percentage of people at that hospital that have recovered from COVID coming off the ventilator.

I came home. I think the hardest part – and most people don’t know this – is the psychological recovery. Now, I’ve got a degree in psychology, got a master’s in counseling, but when you yourself are the patient, it’s a whole different story. And so I’m learning that one of the hardest parts for myself and anybody who has this virus and disease is going to be the psychological battle that takes place when you’re on a ventilator, or if the next time you have a cough, you’re going to think, “Oh my word. Is it coming back?” And so that’s been tough.

I had a lot of anxiety attacks. I’ve never had an anxiety attack in my life. I came home, and my lungs, my left lung is the lung that really was damaged. And the doctor told me that it’s going to be about four to six months until I’m feeling like myself again.

But I came home, lungs still felt weak, still having wobbly legs, and even today my left arm has some nerve damage. I can’t even lift my left arm above my shoulder, but they said with some physical therapy it’ll come back eventually.

But every night, when I came home those first few days, I was waking up in the middle of the night every four hours because when you’re in the hospital, everything really happens in a four-hour increment. They’ll come check your vitals, they’ll come draw blood, they’ll do this, that, and the other.

And even, I didn’t mention this, when I came off the ventilator I wouldn’t sleep for 72 hours. Three days straight I didn’t get one hour of sleep. Part of that was due to hallucinations, part of that was just due to anxiety. So, I was having anxiety attacks in the middle of the night when I came home. I’d wake up, and my wife who also had the virus but with mild symptoms, she was with me in the bed and she said, “Yeah, you woke up and you started saying some crazy stuff, like, ‘Put me back on the ventilator,’ which of course I wouldn’t say if I was fully awake. Or she said, ‘You were talking nonsense. You said, ‘This hospital bed is uncomfortable.’” And I’m lying on a normal mattress. So those have happened on and off.

Also, my immune system is very compromised right now. So I’ve had a little bit of a cold, which it scared me. I went to my primary care doctor for the first time after returning to Aurora yesterday to have her listen to my lungs, and we talked through it, and we believe it’s just the scar tissue in my chest from when I had all those tubes down my throat, and they’ve probably been irritated, my throat has, from going outside, because we’ve had a few nice days, but everybody knows spring in the Midwest is chaotic. It’s bipolar. One day it’s raining, the next day it’s 75 degrees and it’s sunny. So that’s aided the allergies.

But that’s, once again, my doctor said, “You’ve got to be very careful as most COVID patients are going to have to be.” Because for a while, every time you feel like you’ve got sinus problems or you’ve got chest issues or you’re coughing or whatever the case may be, you’re going to start to feel that anxiety. Even when you’re on the ventilator, the brain is going through psychological trauma even if you’re not conscious.

So yeah, that’s been the recovery process. Other than that, my legs, I’m walking normal. I joked, “I mowed the lawn the other day. I mowed my backyard one day and then my front yard the next day, so I didn’t overdo it.” And it’s crazy because normally I could do that, working the yard for hours, do a whole bunch of other stuff, and feel fine. Just drink some Gatorade. I mowed half of my yard and it felt like I ran a marathon, so that tells you how damaged my lungs were.

DW: What’s your advice to those who don’t have firsthand experience with this illness? (33:22)

[NOTE: Any medical advise provided in the answer below, as well as in this piece overall, should not be taken as professional guidance as it is the personal experience of one individual who is not a doctor, nurse, or a medical professional.]

COFFIELD: My advice is to play it safe. I know a lot of people are trying to minimize COVID-19 and I understand. I was one of the people who, before I got sick, I was right in the middle. I said, “I get how serious this is.” But I was thinking to myself, “This is going to destroy our economy for probably a decade or two.” But to anyone who thinks this isn’t a big deal – it’s not a big deal until someone you know and love or yourself, gets infected by it, or you’re affected by it.

So my advice is to be as obedient as you can to the measures that have been put in place. It’s affected me and my family and my church as much as anybody. We’re having to have church online, and of course that’s not what we desire long-term. But we’re making the best of it.

I’d also say if you do contract the virus, when I first got it, they were telling everybody, “If you can fight your symptoms at home.” Well now, my primary care doctor even said this yesterday, that narrative has changed. They said that so hospitals would not get overwhelmed, but they’re realizing that a lot of patients don’t have to go on the ventilator if they’re able to notice their symptoms right away as they get serious and come right to the hospital, and then they can start them on antibiotic and they can start them on assisted breathing and they begin to try to suck out all the secretions and so forth.

The moment you realize you have it, don’t think you can beat it at home. It’s not like bronchitis. It’s not like the flu. I’m talking if you have serious symptoms. If you have mild symptoms – my wife lost her taste and her sense of smell. That’s it. She didn’t really enjoy it because she couldn’t really taste her food for a week, but still.

And another piece of advice is if you do contract the virus and you feel as if it hasn’t gotten serious yet, I would encourage people to stay active. Now, even if you feel weak, even if you feel fatigue, that entire week when I was at home quarantining myself, all I wanted to do was lie in bed. I had the chills, fever. And so I was comparing it to having the flu or having bronchitis where the doctor usually tells you, “Just lie in bed. Rest as much as you can.”

But this is different. Even as you heard me talk about the silent lungs, when you do that, when your lungs aren’t active and when you’re just lying in bed and not really physically doing anything, those secretions are going to build up and they’re going to attach themselves to the lungs in such a way that at that point, you’re going to have that double pneumonia, and you’re going to be in my situation where it turns from what perhaps could have been treated very easily to a serious situation where I almost died.

So that’s my advice. Now in hindsight, I can look at that, but I don’t really fault myself because when I was lying in bed all week, that’s what they were telling people. “Just beat it at home.” But now they realize you’ve got to force yourself to go take a walk around the house or if you’re able to go outside, even if you feel horrible, because it’s going to help you out.

But once again, if people feel serious symptoms, don’t wait. Perhaps there’s different opinions on that, but as somebody who almost died after waiting, I’d say “Don’t wait.”

[NOTE: Any and all differences between the audio version and written version of this interview were made with the approval of Andrew Coffield for purposes of readability and clarity.]

