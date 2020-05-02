https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/actress-tara-reid-wants-everyone-stop-confusing-tara-reade/

(NEW YORK TIMES) Dear Twitterverse: Tara Reid wants everyone to stop confusing her with Tara Reade.

Ever since Reade, a former staffer to Joe Biden, publicly accused the presidential candidate of sexual assault, Reid — as in the “Sharknado” and “American Pie” star — has seen her Twitter timeline inundated with threats, nastiness and snarky comments from people mixing them up.

“It’s so crazy. I looked at my Twitter and people were telling me ‘You’re a wrong, bad person!’” Reid told The Post. “I was like, ‘Who did what to who? You’ve lost your mind.’”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

