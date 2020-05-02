https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/david-axelrod-tara-reade-sexual-assault-allegations/2020/05/02/id/965746

David Axelrod, a top adviser for President Barack Obama, said the team responsible for vetting vice presidential candidates didn’t turn up any sexual assault complaints against Joe Biden before he was chosen to be Obama’s running mate.

In an article on CNN’s website, Alexrod discussed the sexual assault allegation from 1993 made by former Senate staffer Tara Reade against Biden.

Axelrod wrote an op-ed for CNN that he was not a member of the team that screened potential vice presidential candidates for Obama, but he was filled in on the results of their investigations.

“Dozens of women and men under consideration were reviewed,” Axelrod wrote. “Those who rose on the list of contenders were subject to a deep-dive investigation of their strengths, vulnerabilities and, of course, any disqualifying defects.”

Axelrod continued: “At the top of the list of those contenders was Sen. Joseph R. Biden of Delaware.”

During a podcast in March, Reade accused Biden of sexual assault he was serving as senator and she was working in his office as an intern supervisor in 1993.

Biden said he sent a letter asking the Secretary of Senate to find Reade’s complaints.

“The name Tara Reade never came up,” Axelrod said about Biden’s vetting process for vice president.

He added: “No formal complaint. No informal chatter. Certainly, no intimation of sexual harassment or assault from her or anyone else. The team of investigators, expert in their work, would not have missed it.”

