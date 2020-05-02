http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/F7Cd-jge1bE/

An African refugee-turned-New Hampshire state representative and Joe Biden supporter resigned after criticizing Tara Reade and casting doubt on her sexual assault claims against the Democrat frontrunner.

Former state Rep. Richard Komi (D-Manchester) posted, then deleted, the following Friday on Twitter:

“Judging by the position of the female vagina, it will not be easy for anyone to just put their finger into the vagina unless their [sic] is some Cooperation [sic] from the female herself,” Komi theorized.

“That is why I believe Tara Reade’s allegations is [sic] false. She is looking for attention.”

Komi posted numerous photos of himself with Biden and Biden’s wife, Jill.

Komi, who was a Biden supporter during the primaries, was immediately hit with fierce backlash.

“Representative Komi’s comment is wrong, inappropriate, and offensive to all Democrats, and does not reflect the values of our party,” New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said, Manchester Ink Link reported.

“I wish I had worded my words more appropriately. It was not intended to lessen the pain that sexual assault survivors face all their lives,” Komi told Manchester Ink Link on Friday.

“I do not believe Joe (Biden) is the type of person who would do anything to hurt a woman,” he added, seeming to mimic talking points circulated by Biden’s campaign.

State House Speaker Steve Shurtleff (D-Merrimack) asked Komi to resign, the New Hampshire Union-Leader reported.

