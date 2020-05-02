https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-to-al-sharpton-vp-committee-looking-at-significantly-more-than-one-black-woman

During an interview on MSNBC between far-left activist Al Sharpton and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Sharpton talked about the nature of Biden’s vice presidential selection committee, and observed how no African American woman has ever been the running mate for a presidential candidate.

“The sensitivity, I think that we have, is that whomever is selected, that black women be clearly seen as qualified to be vice president,” said Sharpton.“You understand the sensitivity of the issue, even though you’re not prepared to pre-empt your committee in terms of what you will do. You’re not ruling out a black woman.”

After Sharpton gave Biden the floor, the former vice president remarked that he understands Sharpton’s concerns, and assured him that his committee was considering more than one African American woman for the job.

“I assure you that of the more than a dozen women that they’re taking an initial look at, there are significantly more than one black woman that’s going to be considered by this group,” said Biden, who later remarked that his prospective administration would represent “every hue and color in the country in almost a proportional sense.”

“What I’m looking at in the selection process is there are many people who are, in fact, qualified. Many women who are qualified – have the experience and background to do the job. And that includes many women of color,” said Biden.

Politico reports that Biden’s vice presidential selection committee consists of four prominent Democrats who will vet a series of candidates, with the goal of finishing up the process by July.

Biden has been openly promising to select a woman as his running mate, and reportedly considered naming Stacey Abrams (D-GA), the former Georgia speaker of the House and failed gubernatorial candidate, as his running mate at “the outset of the 2020 campaign,” reports Buzzfeed News.

In the time since, Abrams has declined to run for United States senator of Georgia, despite the state holding two elections this year due to an early retirement. She is now dedicating her time to marketing herself as an “excellent running mate” for the Democratic nominee, having taken on the role of “hype man.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has also drawn significant attention from Biden, who remarked in an interview last year that he would consider her for almost every position, including the Supreme Court.

“Look, Senator Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be. I mean it sincerely,” Biden told CNN last December. “I talked to her yesterday. She’s solid, she can be president someday herself, she can be vice president, she could go on to be a Supreme Court justice, she could be attorney general.”

According to The New York Post, Harris is actually only a middle-tier candidate – and Abrams is a low-tier candidate. In fact, the news agency reports that Democratic insiders have given Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) the highest chance of snagging the spot on the ticket with Biden.

