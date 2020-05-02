https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/salute-navy-air-force-blue-angels/2020/05/02/id/965756

The Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds roared over the nation’s capital Saturday in a thank-you salute to healthcare workers and first responders for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The air display showcased intricate forms and tricks from some of the Armed Force’s top pilots and lasted around 20 minutes, NBC4 Washington reported.

“We are honored to fly over these cities in a display of national unity and support for the men and women keeping our communities safe,” Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird commander and lead pilot, said in a statement, the news outlet reported.

“These flyovers are a gesture of goodwill on behalf of the entire Department of Defense to the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The squadrons flew over the Baltimore area minutes before beginning the D.C. flyover that routed southeast over the Potomac River, Bethesda, and Silver Spring.

The route was set to continue into Virginia and head to Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

The thrilling display was also offered over New York City last Tuesday part of a nationwide initiative to thank critical workers during the pandemic.

